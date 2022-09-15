Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 80 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. ESG Planning bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 244,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,386,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $325.85 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.74.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

