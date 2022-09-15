Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 895 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,135,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,773,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

