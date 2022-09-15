Release Project Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $650,438.09 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Release Project alerts:

Unidef (U) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project (REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.