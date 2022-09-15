Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.00

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 5178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Separately, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $306,309.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 99,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 726,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

