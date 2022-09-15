Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies comprises 2.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Maxar Technologies worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,457,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after buying an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

MAXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.