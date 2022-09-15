Reviewing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exactus and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Bon Natural Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 29.08 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.71 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Exactus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

