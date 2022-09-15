Reviewing PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $25.37 billion 4.45 $4.17 billion $1.74 56.13 Envestnet $1.19 billion 2.34 $13.30 million ($0.55) -91.47

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 7.79% 16.79% 4.65% Envestnet -2.42% 7.52% 3.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares PayPal and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.7% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 11 32 0 2.74 Envestnet 0 2 4 1 2.86

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $134.93, suggesting a potential upside of 38.16%. Envestnet has a consensus price target of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.78%. Given Envestnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than PayPal.

Risk & Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats Envestnet on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

