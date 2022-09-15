Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Up 5.6%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 46,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 622,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,710,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 558.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 152,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

