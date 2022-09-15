Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 2.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. 8,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

