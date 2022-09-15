RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $328.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $300.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $356.75.

NYSE RH opened at $262.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average of $298.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $708.58.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

