Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down to $30.85

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.85, but opened at $27.20. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 51,581 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

