Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $431.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Computer Programs and Systems

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $31,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,138.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $93,902. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.