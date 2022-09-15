Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 300 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,717,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $559.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

