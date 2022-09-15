Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Convey Health Solutions worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $83,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Convey Health Solutions stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. Research analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNVY. Barclays lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other Convey Health Solutions news, SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $752,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

