Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in CDW by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CDW by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $172.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.90. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.