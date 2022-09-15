Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 20,187 Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 104.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

CR stock opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

