Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 303 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.8 %

CW stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.90 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

