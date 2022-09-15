Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 33,548 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,548 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Ranpak worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 276,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 15,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,004.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 15,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 50,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 189,936 shares of company stock valued at $957,949. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

