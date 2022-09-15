Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 389 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Toro by 13.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 4.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,595 shares of company stock worth $2,301,754 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

