RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Boosted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

