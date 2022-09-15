Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RYES remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
About Rise Gold
