Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RYES remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.