Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.89.

RBLX opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,960 shares of company stock worth $30,289,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $3,821,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Roblox by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

