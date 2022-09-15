Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 5.8%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 5.36 and last traded at 5.38. 172,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,261,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.02.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,840 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

