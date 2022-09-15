Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 172 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

