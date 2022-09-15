Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $74.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

