Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 625,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,825,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

