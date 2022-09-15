Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,793. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

