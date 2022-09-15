Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 1,095 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 154,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 23,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 677,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,035,012. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

