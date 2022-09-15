Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 28,417 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 15.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,746. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.71.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

