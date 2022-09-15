Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys Shares of 6,463 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

