Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,942. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.