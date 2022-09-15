Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $1.22 Million in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,613. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

