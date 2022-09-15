Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Constellation Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after buying an additional 115,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

