Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 3,442 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $173.54. 55,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

