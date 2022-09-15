Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 3,905 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 194,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.