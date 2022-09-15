Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

FRA ZAL opened at €21.66 ($22.10) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.73. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

