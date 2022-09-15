Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 433.86 ($5.24).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

LON:RMG opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.52. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 419.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

