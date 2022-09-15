Royale Finance (ROYA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,515.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $152,698.96 and $2,515.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 970.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.49 or 0.11393925 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00834283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035309 BTC.

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,590,514 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

