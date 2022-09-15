Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.34. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 1,531 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at $418,760.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,266. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.