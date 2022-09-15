SafeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.31 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.31 million and $270.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00275547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00135423 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00044903 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005325 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

