SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,454.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $11,454.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 517% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00824668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu launched on May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SafeMoon Inu is safemooninu.com. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.