Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Stock Performance

Safestore stock remained flat at $13.70 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Safestore has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Articles

