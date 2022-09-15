Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) versus Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Head-To-Head Review

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $6.31 million 387.69 -$457.89 million ($8.53) -4.83 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 16.39 -$77.33 million ($2.28) -2.68

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sage Therapeutics. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avadel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

85.5% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sage Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 0 8 6 0 2.43 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $54.47, indicating a potential upside of 32.30%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics -8,162.17% -30.10% -28.51% Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.28% -45.09%

Summary

Sage Therapeutics beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.