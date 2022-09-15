Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,077,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $273,821,000 after purchasing an additional 86,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.48 on Thursday, hitting $154.80. The stock had a trading volume of 347,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

