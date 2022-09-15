Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.40

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $8.97. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 2,139 shares traded.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $138,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,231,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,450,934.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 95,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

