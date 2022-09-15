Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNPHY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 42,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

