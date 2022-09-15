Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Up 71.8% in August

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,632.5 days.

Scentre Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STGPF remained flat at $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. Scentre Group has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

