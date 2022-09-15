Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Up 71.8% in August

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,632.5 days.
Scentre Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STGPF remained flat at $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. Scentre Group has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
About Scentre Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scentre Group (STGPF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.