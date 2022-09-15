Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,123 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,695. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

