Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is IMA Wealth Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

