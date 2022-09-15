Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

